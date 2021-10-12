Menu

Canada
October 12 2021 7:03pm
02:47

COVID-19: Alberta health president ‘more optimistic’ as pressure on hospitals ease slightly

Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, discusses the current situation in Alberta’s hospitals as the COVID-19 fourth wave pressure eases slightly.

