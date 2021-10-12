Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
October 12 2021 3:17pm
02:46

Snow returns? Oct. 12 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Snow possible in parts of the province — Meteorologist Peter Quinlan takes a look at what to expect in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Advertisement

Video Home