Global News at Noon Edmonton
October 12 2021 2:32pm
02:01

ATA launches ‘Teachers and Parents Unite for Public Education’ campaign

Associations representing Alberta teachers and parents launched a campaign to, in their words, protect public education in the province. Kim Smith has more on the noon news.

