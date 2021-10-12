Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
October 12 2021 8:57am
00:56

Man Presumed Drowned

A 52-year-old man is presumed dead after going missing in the St. Lawrence river on Thanksgiving Day. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports from Parc des Vélos in Brossard.

Advertisement

Video Home