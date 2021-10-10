Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 10 2021 9:18pm
02:26

B.C. mom concerned over 9-day COVID-19 school exposure notification delay

A B.C. mother is speaking out about delays in COVID-19 notification at schools after her daughter’s class was left waiting nine days to be told of exposures. Kamil Karamali reports.

