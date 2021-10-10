Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle
October 10 2021 8:15pm
01:48

Zombies haunt Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch with annual Field of Screams event

The annual haunted corn maze event in Vernon called Field of Screams is well underway putting people in the Halloween spirit. Sydney Morton shows us a peek at the frightening event.

Advertisement

Video Home