Emblem October 8 2021 6:08pm 00:34 Manitoba to officially recognize polar bear as provincial emblem Premier Kelvin Goertzen announced Friday that his government has introduced legislation to add the polar bear as an official emblem of Manitoba. Manitoba to officially recognize polar bear as provincial emblem