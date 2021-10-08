Manitoba to officially recognize polar bear as provincial emblem

Send this page to someone via email

The bison is about to have company as Manitoba’s official emblem.

Premier Kelvin Goertzen announced Friday that his government has introduced legislation to add the polar bear as an official emblem of Manitoba.

“Northern Manitoba is known internationally for its polar bears,” said Goertzen.

“Tourists come from around the globe to see and learn about these majestic animals in their natural habitat in Churchill.

“Recognizing the polar bear as an official symbol of Manitoba would help build on our province’s brand as the polar bear capital of the world.”

The first mammal to be made an official Manitoba emblem, the plains bison, received that designation in 2014. Other animals recognized by the province include the great grey owl, pickerel and the mosasaur — a marine dinosaur whose bones were discovered near Morden in the 1970s.

