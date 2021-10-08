Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
October 8 2021 6:59am
05:23

Hospice Halifax nurse cycling 108km in memory of patients who died in 2020

We chat with Registered Nurse Kate Mason, who is cycling 108 kilometers from Lunenburg to Halifax in memory of the 108 patients who died at Hospice Halifax in 2020.

