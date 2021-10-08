Global News Morning Halifax October 8 2021 6:59am 05:23 Hospice Halifax nurse cycling 108km in memory of patients who died in 2020 We chat with Registered Nurse Kate Mason, who is cycling 108 kilometers from Lunenburg to Halifax in memory of the 108 patients who died at Hospice Halifax in 2020. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8253076/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8253076/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?