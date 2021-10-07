Canada October 7 2021 6:19pm 00:53 How will farmers benefit from USask Insect Research Facility? Western Grains Research Foundation executive director Garth Patterson talks about how insect research at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) could be implemented to help farmers in the future. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8252048/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8252048/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?