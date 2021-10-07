Menu

Canada
October 7 2021 6:19pm
00:53

How will farmers benefit from USask Insect Research Facility?

Western Grains Research Foundation executive director Garth Patterson talks about how insect research at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) could be implemented to help farmers in the future.

