Canada
October 7 2021 4:54pm
01:39

Halifax announces mandatory vaccination for its 4,000 employees

The Halifax Regional Municipality has announced its employees must show proof of vaccination by December 15th or risk being put on unpaid administrative leave. Jesse Thomas has more.

