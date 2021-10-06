Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Food
October 6 2021 8:42pm
00:41

Turkey prices on the rise as yet another COVID Thanksgiving nears, says Winnipeg grocer

Looking forward to a turkey dinner this Thanksgiving? It may cost you about a dollar more per pound than last year, according to the owner of Food Fare grocery stores.

Advertisement

Video Home