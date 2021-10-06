Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 6 2021 6:05pm
02:45

Toronto-area gas prices expected to reach record level Thursday

Gas prices across the GTA are expected to jump to a record high beginning Thursday at midnight. Brittany Rosen has more on the upward trend and breaks down the numbers.

Advertisement

Video Home