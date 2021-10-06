Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto-area gas prices expected to climb to record high overnight

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 11:25 am
Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2011. View image in full screen
Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Toronto and the surrounding GTA is set to see record gas prices over the next few days.

Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Global News Radio AM640 Toronto that as of midnight Thursday, the GTA will see an increase of two cents a litre to $1.449 — an all-time record high.

Read more: COVID-19 lockdowns pushed Canada’s gasoline use to lowest level since 2001

The previous record — $1.439 — was set back in June 2014.

McTeague said it’s due in part to a shortage in supply while demand is “sky rocketing.”

Read more: Gas prices approach record levels across southern Ontario

Story continues below advertisement

For those looking to gas up, he said to do so Wednesday or wait until Friday, when the price should drop a couple of cents.

However, McTeague warned GTA residents that he believes gas prices will be at $1.50 “sometime between now and before Christmas, perhaps even before Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gas Prices taggas pump tagToronto gas prices tagrecord high gas prices tagToronto Gas tagGTA Gas Price tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers