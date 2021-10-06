Menu

Global News at Noon BC
October 6 2021 3:28pm
01:49

One person killed in overnight shooting in Surrey

The homicide team is on the scene of a late night shooting in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood. The victim — gunned down shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday — died on scene while a torched vehicle was found nearby. Andrea Macpherson reports.

