Global News at Noon BC October 6 2021 3:28pm 01:49 One person killed in overnight shooting in Surrey The homicide team is on the scene of a late night shooting in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood. The victim — gunned down shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday — died on scene while a torched vehicle was found nearby. Andrea Macpherson reports. One dead in Surrey shooting Tuesday night