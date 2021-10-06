Global News Morning Edmonton October 6 2021 10:02am 04:40 Conversation with Edmonton mayoral candidates: Brian (Breezy) Gregg Edmonton mayoral candidate Brian (Breezy) Gregg joined Global News Morning Edmonton to share his vision for the city ahead of the Oct. 18 municipal election. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8247176/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8247176/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?