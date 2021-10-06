Global News Morning Edmonton October 6 2021 9:04am 02:23 Edmonton early morning weather forecast: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 Here’s Mike Sobel’s Wednesday, October 6, 2021 early morning weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area. Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for Edmonton REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8247039/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8247039/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?