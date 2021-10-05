Menu

Health

Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 10:32 pm
Smoke hangs in the air in Edmonton on Oct. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Smoke hangs in the air in Edmonton on Oct. 5, 2021. Phil Darlington/ Global News

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the Edmonton area and other parts of Alberta on Tuesday night because of smoke drifting in from a wildfire burning in Saskatchewan.

“Smoke from a wildfire near Hudson Bay, Sask., is causing elevated values of fine particulate matter in parts of Alberta,” the weather agency said on its website.

“Poor air quality and reduced visibility may continue through tonight for some areas.”

READ MORE: Air quality advisory continued in Saskatchewan due to wildfire smoke 

According to Environment Canada, children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are more at risk from the smoke and may experience more serious side effects.

For more information about the impact that wildfire smoke can have on air quality and health, click here.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that were issued a special air quality statement, click here.

Click to play video: 'Global Edmonton weather forecast: Oct. 5' Global Edmonton weather forecast: Oct. 5
Global Edmonton weather forecast: Oct. 5

 

