Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the Edmonton area and other parts of Alberta on Tuesday night because of smoke drifting in from a wildfire burning in Saskatchewan.

“Smoke from a wildfire near Hudson Bay, Sask., is causing elevated values of fine particulate matter in parts of Alberta,” the weather agency said on its website.

“Poor air quality and reduced visibility may continue through tonight for some areas.”

READ MORE: Air quality advisory continued in Saskatchewan due to wildfire smoke

According to Environment Canada, children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are more at risk from the smoke and may experience more serious side effects.

For more information about the impact that wildfire smoke can have on air quality and health, click here.

Story continues below advertisement

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that were issued a special air quality statement, click here.

2:37 Global Edmonton weather forecast: Oct. 5 Global Edmonton weather forecast: Oct. 5

Advertisement