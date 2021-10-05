Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
October 5 2021 10:23am
04:42

Pfizer antibodies study

A study finds that the antibodies created by Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine start to disappear in some people within 7 months. Paul Haysom talks with infectious disease specialist Dr. Brian Conway about the potential implications.

Advertisement

Video Home