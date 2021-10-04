Menu

Fourth Wave
October 4 2021 8:05pm
01:52

Province relying on Manitobans to follow orders to stop fourth wave

As we enter the fourth wave, Manitoba’s top doctor Brent Roussin says the province is counting on Manitobans to follow public health orders if it means avoiding severe outcomes. Will Reimer reports.

