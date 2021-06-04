Coronavirus June 4 2021 7:48pm 01:16 Fourth wave possibilities As Manitoba is still dealing with a strained health-care system, the recently renamed Delta variant has experts concerned. As Joe Scarpelli reports, a fourth wave isn’t being ruled out. Another 4 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, 329 new cases reported <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7923607/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7923607/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?