Mandatory vaccines for long-term care staff expected to significantly reduce outbreaks of COVID-19
They are among the most vulnerable people when it comes to COVID-19—long-term care residents. But this week, they will start receiving their booster shots as an extra layer of protection. And according to Interior Health–Cottonwoods long-term care in Kelowna has been prioritized as one of the first facilities in B.C. where those shots will be administered as the care home continues fighting a long outbreak of the deadly virus.