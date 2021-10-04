Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
October 4 2021 3:22pm
01:04

Documentary honouring life of Edmonton aviation hero premieres at EIFF

“Blind Ambition” has premiered at the Edmonton International Film Festival. It’s about Edmonton pilot Wilfred “WOP” May.

