Global News at Noon Edmonton
October 4 2021 2:04pm
01:24

Canadian military nurses arriving in Alberta to help with COVID-19 fight

Eight critical care nurses from the Canadian Armed Forces will soon be deployed in the Edmonton region to help fight COVID-19. Tom Vernon has the latest on the noon news.

