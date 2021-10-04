Global News at Noon Edmonton October 4 2021 2:04pm 01:24 Canadian military nurses arriving in Alberta to help with COVID-19 fight Eight critical care nurses from the Canadian Armed Forces will soon be deployed in the Edmonton region to help fight COVID-19. Tom Vernon has the latest on the noon news. Canadian military nurses arriving in Alberta to help with COVID-19 fight REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8241932/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8241932/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?