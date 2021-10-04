Menu

COVID-19 Restrictions
October 4 2021 11:59am
03:29

Winkler mayor on new restrictions

With new public health restrictions set for Tuesday, affecting retail capacity in Southern Health, Winkler’s mayor Martin Harder discusses the deepening divide in his community.

