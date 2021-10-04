The Morning Show October 4 2021 10:18am 04:53 Nutritious snack that has the environment’s back Remix Snacks founder Jamie Lee details the journey of her product Bean Bark, the environmental benefits to the product and being the recipient of VISA “She’s Next Grant” program in partnership with I Fund Women. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8241215/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8241215/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?