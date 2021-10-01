Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 1 2021 9:46pm
02:07

Former Vancouver Mayor Philip Owen dead

Three-term Vancouver Mayor Philip Owen has passed away at the age of 88. Owen ran the city during a time of unprecedented growth, but is best remembered for the “Four Pillars” drug strategy. Catherine Urquhart reports.

Advertisement

Video Home