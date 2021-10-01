Global News Hour at 6 BC October 1 2021 9:46pm 02:07 Former Vancouver Mayor Philip Owen dead Three-term Vancouver Mayor Philip Owen has passed away at the age of 88. Owen ran the city during a time of unprecedented growth, but is best remembered for the “Four Pillars” drug strategy. Catherine Urquhart reports. Former Vancouver mayor Philip Owen dies at age 88 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8238165/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8238165/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?