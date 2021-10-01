Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
October 1 2021 7:13pm
01:34

All Saskatchewan health authority employees to show proof-of-vaccination, or negative test to work

The SHA estimates one in five employees aren’t vaccinated; now it’s requiring all staff provide proof-of-vaccine, or a negative test before each shift.

Advertisement

Video Home