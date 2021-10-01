Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
October 1 2021 7:45pm
01:34

Specialty Health Clinic offering Covid tests in Regina

A specialty health clinic is now open in downtown Regina, and is offering Covid tests for those who are asymptomatic, travelling or need a negative test for their job.

Advertisement

Video Home