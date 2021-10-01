Menu

Business
October 1 2021 6:32pm
00:20

Winter patios a go for Winnipeg restaurants

The City of Winnipeg is extending its patio season to eligible businesses, allowing for patios to remain open from November of this year through the end of March 2022.

