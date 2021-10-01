Winter patios a go for Winnipeg restaurants: Bowman

The City of Winnipeg is extending its patio season to eligible businesses, allowing for patios to remain open from November of this year through the end of March 2022.

Mayor Brian Bowman called the winter temporary patio program a way for the city to work with the restaurant industry to create opportunities to increase business.

“Due to changing restrictions, restaurants weren’t able to take advantage of the temporary patio program last winter, but it’s our hope this year that we will see many residents supporting our restaurants and enjoying their patios from November to March,” Bowman said.

Read more: Winnipeg extends temporary patio program during coronavirus

“Many of our restaurant owners have been working very hard to safely welcome back customers and bring some normalcy back to people who have been missing the opportunity to dine out or gather together,” said Coun. Cindy Gilroy, chair of the standing policy committee on property and development.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am hopeful this winter patio program will help create more opportunities to increase business in a way that complies with current public health restrictions and offers a unique and enticing experience for customers.”

The city said there are currently 113 local restaurants and taprooms with registered temporary patios, although they will need to submit a new registration — with a waived processing fee — to participate in the winter version of the program.

Winter patios have more safety requirements than their summer counterparts, including permitted heating sources, size and material rules for tents or shelters, and snow removal requirements.

The city said the program will be evaluated on an ongoing basis to make sure it meets the province’s public health orders.

4:26 Downtown Patio & Mural Tour Downtown Patio & Mural Tour – Jul 26, 2021

Story continues below advertisement