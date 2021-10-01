Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 1 2021 6:16pm
02:20

Body found, man charged in connection to murder of Markham couple

York Regional Police say tips from the public have led to a significant breakthrough in a murder investigation. Shallima Maharaj reports.

