Canada October 1 2021 5:34pm 02:07 Mi’kmaw Friendship Centre hosting celebrations to honour Mi’kmaq people The Mi’kmaw Friendship Centre is hosting a four days long celebration to honour Mi’kmaw people, and on Friday, a communal salmon dinner has taken place in honor of Treaty Day. Amber Fryday has more. Peace and friendship offering in honour of Treaty Day REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8237381/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8237381/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?