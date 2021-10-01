Menu

Canada
October 1 2021 5:34pm
02:07

Mi’kmaw Friendship Centre hosting celebrations to honour Mi’kmaq people

The Mi’kmaw Friendship Centre is hosting a four days long celebration to honour Mi’kmaw people, and on Friday, a communal salmon dinner has taken place in honor of Treaty Day. Amber Fryday has more.

