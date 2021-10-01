Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 1 2021 2:26pm
01:59

Indigenous communities putting in legwork to bridge COVID-19 vaccine gap

While the province of Saskatchewan is encouraging people to seek out their COVID-19 vaccine shots, Indigenous nations across the province are also putting in legwork to bridge that gap.

