Canada
September 30 2021 7:30pm
01:05

COVID-19: Kenney says ‘no other measures… currently under consideration’

Premier Jason Kenney says his government will continue to watch COVID-19 data in Alberta to monitor the effect of previously announced measures, but no new measures are currently being discussed.

