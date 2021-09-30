Canada September 30 2021 7:30pm 01:05 COVID-19: Kenney says ‘no other measures… currently under consideration’ Premier Jason Kenney says his government will continue to watch COVID-19 data in Alberta to monitor the effect of previously announced measures, but no new measures are currently being discussed. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8234880/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8234880/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?