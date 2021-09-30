Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 30 2021 6:40pm
02:04

Woman speaks out about alleged assault at Brampton park

A mother of two who was allegedly assaulted at a Brampton park is speaking out. Peel Regional Police have since made an arrest in connection to the incident. Shallima Maharaj reports.

