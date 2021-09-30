Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 30 2021 6:40pm 02:04 Woman speaks out about alleged assault at Brampton park A mother of two who was allegedly assaulted at a Brampton park is speaking out. Peel Regional Police have since made an arrest in connection to the incident. Shallima Maharaj reports. Woman speaks out about alleged assault in Brampton park REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8234849/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8234849/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?