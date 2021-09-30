Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 30 2021 6:07pm
02:36

Calls grow to make National Day for Truth and Reconciliation provincial holiday in Ontario

While Ottawa created the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Ontario is among provinces which have not made it a statutory holiday. Matthew Bingley reports.

