Global News Morning BC
September 30 2021 11:29am
05:12

How Indigenous tourism can help reconciliation

Global News Morning talks to Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada CEO Keith Henry about the important role of Indigenous tourism in preserving the culture and customs of First Nations.

