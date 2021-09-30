Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 30 2021 9:40am
05:10

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation marred by lack of recognition by Ontario government

Social Work professor at York University, Ruth Green discusses the significance of the inaugural Truth and Reconciliation Day and criticism regarding it not being declared a provincial wide holiday.

