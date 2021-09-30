Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 30 2021 9:32am
03:25

Orange Shirt Day allowing opportunity to reflect in schools

Saskatchewan School Boards Association President Shawn Davidson joins Global News Morning to talk about Orange Shirt Day, a day for students to reflect and learn about Indigenous history.

