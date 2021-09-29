Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 29 2021 10:15pm
01:58

Auto racing returning to downtown Vancouver for three day event

More than 15 years after the last Molson Indy, auto racing will return to Vancouver in the summer of 2022 with the Formula E World Championship. Squire Barnes reports.

