Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 29 2021 9:12pm
03:00

Abbotsford police assisting family of woman reported missing in Costa Rica

The family of a Fraser Valley woman who was reported missing in Costa Rica more than a month ago is now receiving help from the Abbotsford Police Department. Rumina Daya reports.

