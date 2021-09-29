Abbotsford, B.C. woman missing for over a month in Costa Rica

Send this page to someone via email

The parents of a 40-year-old Abbotsford, B.C., woman have travelled to Costa Rica to try to find their missing daughter.

Jaclyn (Jackie) Ferland-Smith has been living in Costa Rica with her Canadian husband for just over the last two years.

He was the last to see her on the evening of Aug. 17 at their home in Playa Del Hermosa, police said.

Ferland-Smith has a degree in kinesiology and worked as a Canadian military training officer, so she may have contacts across Canada and internationally, according to police.

She often goes by Jackie and is described as Caucasian, five-feet-eight-inches tall and 141 pounds. She has light brown shoulder-length hair and green eyes, and is very physically fit, police said.

Officers said a missing person’s report has been filed with the Costa Rica Judicial Police, who are investigating.

Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Jaclyn Ferland-Smith or anyone who has been in contact with her is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Jaclyn Ferland-Smith has not been seen since Aug. 17, 2021 in Costa Rica. Abbotsford police handout