Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 29 2021 9:07pm
02:05

B.C.’s deadly toxic drug crisis shows no signs of slowing down

The toxic drug crisis is now claiming the lives of an average of six British Columbians every day, with deadly fentanyl playing a role in the majority of those deaths. Emad Agahi reports.

