City Council September 29 2021 6:43pm 00:37 Developer says they won’t proceed with Portage Place deal, asks for money back Global News has learned The Forks and City Council have been told by Starlight Developments that they will not proceed with purchasing Portage Place, and have asked for their deposit back. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8232021/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8232021/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?