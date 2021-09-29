Menu

City Council
September 29 2021 6:43pm
Developer says they won’t proceed with Portage Place deal, asks for money back

Global News has learned The Forks and City Council have been told by Starlight Developments that they will not proceed with purchasing Portage Place, and have asked for their deposit back.

