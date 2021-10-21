Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BOWMAN
October 21 2021 6:50pm
00:51

Bowman happy to see most council colleagues getting the jab

Winnipeg’s mayor is proud to see most of his council colleagues “leading by example” and getting the COVID-19 vaccine before a Nov.15 deadline for city workers.

Advertisement

Video Home