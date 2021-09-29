Menu

Global National
September 29 2021 10:39am
03:03

Ontario miners are back safe on the surface

Global News National correspondent Mike Drolet explains the final leg of the rescue mission in Sudbury Ontario after 39 miners became trapped underground.

