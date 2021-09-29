Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 29 2021 9:39am
01:28

Greg Fertuck’s lawyer suggests Sheree Fertuck may still be alive

Greg Fertuck’s lawyer has put forward an alternate explanation for the disappearance of Sheree Fertuck almost six years ago.

