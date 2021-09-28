Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 28 2021 8:52pm
02:05

Vancouver fire chief says long waits for ambulances are putting others at risk

Vancouver’s fire chief says long waits for ambulances are tying up fire crews for hours, keeping them from attending other emergencies, and putting other people at risk. Emad Agahi reports.

