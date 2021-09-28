Global News Hour at 6 BC September 28 2021 8:52pm 02:05 Vancouver fire chief says long waits for ambulances are putting others at risk Vancouver’s fire chief says long waits for ambulances are tying up fire crews for hours, keeping them from attending other emergencies, and putting other people at risk. Emad Agahi reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8229081/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8229081/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?