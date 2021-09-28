Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 28 2021 8:56pm
01:40

B.C. woman claims 911 issues lead to severe blood loss for grandson

A Delta woman says her grandson lost a lot of blood after problems connecting to 911 forced her to drive him to hospital. Catherine Urquhart reports

